US Bancorp DE Acquires 3,856 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AES were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Trading Up 0.7 %

AES stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

