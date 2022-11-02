US Bancorp DE Acquires 58,984 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 187,470 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 206,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 247,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

