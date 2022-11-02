US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

