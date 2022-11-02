US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 41.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in PriceSmart by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,955,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $560,461.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,929,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,911 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart Trading Up 7.0 %

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.