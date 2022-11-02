US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,500,000 after acquiring an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Regency Centers stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
