US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,500,000 after acquiring an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

