US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grifols were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth $165,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grifols from €20.00 ($20.41) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

