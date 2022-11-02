US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masimo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,713,000 after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,981,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

