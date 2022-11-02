US Bancorp DE Buys 1,476 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

