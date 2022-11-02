US Bancorp DE Buys 1,971 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 10.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Globus Medical by 28.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.