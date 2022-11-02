US Bancorp DE Buys 2,428 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

