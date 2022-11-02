US Bancorp DE Buys 3,762 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 254,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 76,418 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,915.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.63, for a total value of $205,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,915.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $15,540,133. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

