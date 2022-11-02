US Bancorp DE Buys 4,054 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 69.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target for the company.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

