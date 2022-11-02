US Bancorp DE Buys 4,806 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 264.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BancFirst by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 24.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BANF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Ford sold 6,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $813,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $530,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $1,637,445. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

