US Bancorp DE Buys 882 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in IAC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in IAC by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IAC by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IAC during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in IAC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

