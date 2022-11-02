US Bancorp DE Buys New Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

RDIV stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98.

