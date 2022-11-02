US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 12,186 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

