US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 132.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULG stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

