US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after acquiring an additional 605,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after acquiring an additional 208,316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,908,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 696,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter.

NULV opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

