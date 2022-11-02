US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:BC opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

