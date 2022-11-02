US Bancorp DE Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

