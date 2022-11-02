US Bancorp DE Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

