US Bancorp DE Has $533,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 72,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

