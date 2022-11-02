US Bancorp DE Has $534,000 Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 3.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 42.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in Parsons by 80.1% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $2,905,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PSN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

