US Bancorp DE Has $536,000 Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,904,000 after acquiring an additional 163,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 148,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

A10 Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $339,253.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,779 shares of company stock worth $1,399,968. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATEN stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Further Reading

