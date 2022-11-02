US Bancorp DE Has $538,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler cut Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

