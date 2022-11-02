US Bancorp DE Has $552,000 Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoodRx to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

GoodRx Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.