US Bancorp DE Has $552,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Olin were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Olin Trading Up 2.8 %

Olin Announces Dividend

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.