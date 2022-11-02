US Bancorp DE Has $566,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after buying an additional 777,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

