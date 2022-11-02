US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.