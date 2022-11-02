US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

