US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,422,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 100,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 493,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $68.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.