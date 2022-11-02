US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.12 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $121,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 845,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $111,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,522.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,752 shares of company stock valued at $405,259 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

