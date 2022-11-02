US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

AMH opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.