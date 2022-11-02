US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 38,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.37 and a beta of 0.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $135.03 and a one year high of $251.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

