US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,242,000 after acquiring an additional 617,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 735,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

