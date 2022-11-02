US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.