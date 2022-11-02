US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OneMain were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in OneMain by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OneMain by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OMF. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $55.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.