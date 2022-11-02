US Bancorp DE Sells 1,074 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.50. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $70.75.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.