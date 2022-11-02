US Bancorp DE Sells 1,172 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.