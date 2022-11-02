US Bancorp DE Sells 2,997 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 163,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 775,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 209,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

