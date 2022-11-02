US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAR were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AAR by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.52. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.10 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,252. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.