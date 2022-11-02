US Bancorp DE Sells 300 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAR were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in AAR by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Performance
AIR opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.52. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Insider Transactions at AAR
In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director H John Gilbertson, Jr. sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $429,201.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,660.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,535,068.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,252. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
