US Bancorp DE Sells 304 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE RRX opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

