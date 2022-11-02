US Bancorp DE Sells 477 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kemper were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth $233,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kemper Stock Down 0.5 %

Kemper stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.55%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

