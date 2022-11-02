US Bancorp DE Sells 5,163 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 76,956 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

