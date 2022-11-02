US Bancorp DE Sells 5,300 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSE KYN opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

