US Bancorp DE Sells 537 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

FMHI stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $56.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

