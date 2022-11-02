US Bancorp DE Sells 759 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,321.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.87.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
