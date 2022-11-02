US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Green Plains by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Green Plains by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 146,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Green Plains Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

