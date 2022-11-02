US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Park National were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Park National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $147.52 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.59.

Park National Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Park National from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.