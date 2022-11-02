US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 981.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 557.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

